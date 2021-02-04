   
Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of sex crimes
Thursday, 04 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Police are looking to officially dismiss the five Brussels police officers who were arrested earlier this week on charges of sexual offenses including rape, indecent assault and voyeurism.

    The officers – who are part of the traffic department – are said to have committed the crimes in the private sphere in Liège, where they live.

    “Procedures for a definitive removal have been started by the police chief,” spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere of the Brussels-Capital / Ixelles zone confirmed to Bruzz.

     

    The Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation into the charges and has questioned the individuals accused.

    Two of them were released after that questioning, but three others were brought before the investigating judge for further questioning and then placed under arrest.

    Bruzz reports that three colleagues witnessed the offenses, but did not report it.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times