   
Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
Monday, 08 February, 2021
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Three Brussels police officers arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and voyeurism have been released on parole as more details emerge about the specifics of the charges.

    The prosecution says that one of the victims had a relationship with one of the officers involved and filed a complaint because she was forced to engage in sexual activities with him and the two other suspects, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The public prosecutor also claims that this woman isn’t the only victim, and that other acquaintances or friends-of-friends were also potential victims of sex crimes.

    The men allegedly shared videos of the incident in question with a Whatsapp group and the prosecution was able to identify two additional victims based on these videos.

    The police officers involved deny that there was any coercion, saying that everything was done with mutual consent.

    “Several people were interrogated on Friday and investigations were carried out,” Philippe Zevenne, one of the police officer’s lawyers, told Belga. “That has led to a parole.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times