Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
Monday, 08 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Three Brussels police officers arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and voyeurism have been released on parole as more details emerge about the specifics of the charges.
The prosecution says that one of the victims had a relationship with one of the officers involved and filed a complaint because she was forced to engage in sexual activities with him and the two other suspects, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.
The public prosecutor also claims that this woman isn’t the only victim, and that other acquaintances or friends-of-friends were also potential victims of sex crimes.