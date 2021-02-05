These are the rules for Belgium’s contact professions to reopen

Belgium’s Consultative Committee decided on Friday that the reopening of contact professions will only be allowed under several strict conditions.

“We have adopted a very cautious approach for non-medical contact professions,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced. “We will work with two phases.”

Hairdressers can reopen from 13 February. The other non-medical contact professions, such as beauticians, nail salons and massage parlours, can reopen from 1 March, but all under the same conditions:

10-minute waiting period between two clients, so the space can be cleaned and disinfected

Obligation to work by appointment

Clients must wait outside

Provision of sufficient ventilation, such as open windows and doors

Home services remain prohibited

There will be no 30-minute time limit per client, as had initially been suggested.

“The Consultative Committee is fully aware that physical care plays an important role in how we feel,” De Croo said. “It is an important element that should help us get through these last difficult months.”

More Consultative Committee News:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times