   
Belgium extends covid measure deadline to 1 April
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium extends covid measure deadline to 1 April...
Brussels Green MPs call for better police bodycams,...
Sleeping with a teddy bear as an adult...
Belgian gyms call for reopening to help battle...
Belgium’s latest coronavirus measures explained...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Belgium extends covid measure deadline to 1 April
    Brussels Green MPs call for better police bodycams, cameras in every cell
    Sleeping with a teddy bear as an adult defended by Dutch psych expert
    Belgian gyms call for reopening to help battle against virus
    Belgium’s latest coronavirus measures explained
    Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15 PM
    Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports
    30 minutes per client is not manageable, hairdressers warn
    Belgium is underprepared for a future crisis, report warns
    Former Red Devils goalkeeper Silvio Proto announces retirement
    Brussels vows to finish work on central pedestrian zone
    Concern grows over Chinese scanners used by Belgian Customs
    ‘No point’ in asking GPs to get on high-risk patient lists for vaccine
    KU Leuven hazing death suspect will appeal suspension
    Belgium in Brief: Late Night With Alexander De Croo
    Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected this weekend
    Belgium not lagging behind rest of EU for vaccinations, Vandenbroucke stresses
    20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies
    Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium extends covid measure deadline to 1 April

    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Covid measures have been officially extended until 1 April, according to the latest information from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    While the extension – announced on Friday – means rules could last until then, it does not mean they necessarily will.  “This is done in order to have the necessary legal certainty also after 1 March 2021. This does not mean that no interim decisions or revisions are possible,” the announcement reads.

    “Some kind of measures have been in force for almost a year now,” De Croo said. “Let me be clear: we do not want to keep these measures in place one day longer than necessary. We asked the experts to lay out a clear path, taking into account not only the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths, but also the state of the vaccinations, in particular of vulnerable groups.”

    Related News

    The next Consultative Committee meeting will take place on 26 February.

    By 1 April at the latest, Belgium also intends to have a penalty system in place for people who do not get tested even though they have to, such as returning travellers.

    “Their details will be given to the police so that they can be penalised,” Vandenbroucke said. “We have made good arrangements about this with the different Regional governments.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times