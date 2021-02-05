Belgium extends covid measure deadline to 1 April...

Belgium’s Covid measures have been officially extended until 1 April, according to the latest information from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
While the extension – announced on Friday – means rules could last until then, it does not mean they necessarily will. “This is done in order to have the necessary legal certainty also after 1 March 2021. This does not mean that no interim decisions or revisions are possible,” the announcement reads.
“Some kind of measures have been in force for almost a year now,” De Croo said. “Let me be clear: we do not want to keep these measures in place one day longer than necessary. We asked the experts to lay out a clear path, taking into account not only the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths, but also the state of the vaccinations, in particular of vulnerable groups.”