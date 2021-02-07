   
Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 February, 2021
Latest News:
Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this...
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca vaccine provides only limited protection against...
Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next...
Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights...
Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 07 February 2021
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    Coronavirus: AstraZeneca vaccine provides only limited protection against South African strain
    Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next week
    Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
    Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from arrivals
    Be on the lookout for fake vaccines, warns Europe’s top cop
    Covid-19 cluster found at Brussels’ 101 police centre
    In Photos: Belgian PM plants forest in Brakel
    Drivers urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads in Belgium
    Today is Grey Day, when all of Belgium’s green energy is used up
    UK will not introduce Covid-19 vaccination passports
    Police in critical functions will be vaccinated from mid-February
    N-VA council chooses the middle ground in vice-presidential election
    Von der Leyen admits mistakes in vaccine supply
    Covid-19: Main indicators broadly stable, but infection still growing
    Massive tax evasion by PostNL subcontractors uncovered
    Netherlands prepares for ‘snowstorm’ Darcy tonight
    Situation ‘too fragile’ to reopen hairdressers, says expert
    ‘Expected equal treatment’: amusement parks could appeal to Council of State
    First AstraZeneca vaccines begin arriving in Europe
    View more
    Share article:

    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon

    Sunday, 07 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    As long as Belgium’s coronavirus figures keep dancing around this level, there is no room for further relaxations, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    Jambon agrees with Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke that big relaxations, such as reopening the hospitality industry, are not possible right now, he said on VRT programme ‘De Zevende Dag’.

    “Everything is guided by the figures, by the evolution of the pandemic. We are now on an uncertain plateau,” Jambon said. “As long as the figures continue to dance at today’s level, the situation is not good enough for further easing.”

    Related News:

     

    While Jambon said he sees no difference between hairdressers (who can reopen on 13 February) and other non-medical contact professions (who have to wait until 1 March), he did defend the choice of reopening certain businesses over relaxations regarding social contacts.

    “This is a controlled environment, there are well-developed protocols with the sector,” Jambon said. “That can be monitored.”

    Additionally, Jambon said that he understands that the hospitality industry and other hard-hit sectors are asking for additional support, but according to him there is no room for it.

    “By now, we are almost at half a billion euros in support measures for the sector, and for all industries, that amounts to €2 billion. These are gigantic sums,” he said. “In the long term, we will all have to pay that back.”

    Jambon did emphasise that the government would continue to consult with the sector, and that the current support measures would remain in place as long as they had to be closed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times