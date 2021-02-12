   
Warnings of slippery conditions continue until Saturday morning
Friday, 12 February, 2021
    Warnings of slippery conditions continue until Saturday morning

    Friday, 12 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) has reiterated its warning of slippery conditions until Saturday morning.

    Although the weather has been dry for most of the week, temperatures have continued to drop during the nights, making roads across Belgium very slippery.

    These conditions will particularly affect smaller roads throughout Friday and the night leading up to Saturday, as residual snow from the weekend and the start of the week is less likely to be removed from them.

    The RMI further warned that ice patches may form again in the night if snow starts to melt on Friday.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times