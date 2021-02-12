Warnings of slippery conditions continue until Saturday morning
Friday, 12 February 2021
Credit: Belga
The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) has reiterated its warning of slippery conditions until Saturday morning.
Although the weather has been dry for most of the week, temperatures have continued to drop during the nights, making roads across Belgium very slippery.
These conditions will particularly affect smaller roads throughout Friday and the night leading up to Saturday, as residual snow from the weekend and the start of the week is less likely to be removed from them.