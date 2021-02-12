Warnings of slippery conditions continue until Saturday morning...

The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) has reiterated its warning of slippery conditions until Saturday morning.

Although the weather has been dry for most of the week, temperatures have continued to drop during the nights, making roads across Belgium very slippery.

These conditions will particularly affect smaller roads throughout Friday and the night leading up to Saturday, as residual snow from the weekend and the start of the week is less likely to be removed from them.

Related Posts

The RMI further warned that ice patches may form again in the night if snow starts to melt on Friday.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times