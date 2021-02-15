The host of the infamous sex party held illegally and attended by politicians during the coronavirus pandemic is filing a complaint against the police who broke it up.

David Manzheley, who organised the sex party in Brussels last year with 25 attendees (including Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer and unidentified diplomats from France and Estonia) alleges in an interview with Humo that police caused €6150 in damages to his furniture and acted in a homophobic way.

He also claims that the only reason the police knew about the illegal gathering was because they were tipped off by people hosting a competing party of their own, and that police have been coming by several times within the last few months to “intimidate” him.

Manzheley has shown little remorse for violating the rules against large gatherings during the global pandemic that has left millions dead, claiming in December that all of the guests “already had Covid-19.”

“To be honest, I do not see what the problem is. There were two nurses present as well, they did not think it was dangerous either,” Manzheley said.

Other news outlets report that Manzheley is notorious in his home country of Poland for attempting to sue various members of his own family in multiple separate legal proceedings, and that the name “David Manzheley” is actually a pseudonym.

