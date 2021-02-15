   
Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged his furniture
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Latest News:
Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged...
Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last...
Brussels roads damaged by recent weather...
Belgium in Brief: Concerned About The Travel Ban...
3 men with 20 Molotov cocktails arrested on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged his furniture
    Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last of winter fun
    Brussels roads damaged by recent weather
    Belgium in Brief: Concerned About The Travel Ban
    3 men with 20 Molotov cocktails arrested on way to Netherlands
    Belgium’s exports fell by 8% in 2020
    Flemish vaccination centres open today: how getting your vaccine works
    Canada becomes first country to allow trading in Bitcoins on its stock exchange
    Two men questioned about car chase that killed two children
    Belgians saw 40% more work absences due to coronavirus
    Police tighten rules on shooting at vehicles in wake of Mawda case
    Vlaams Belang leader takes out illegal pepper spray in TV interview
    Brussels resident qualifies for Australian Open final
    Temperature will rise above 10 degrees this week
    Health Council advises hairdressers: Take care with hair-dryers
    Coronavirus deaths rise while hospital admissions continue to drop
    Flanders aims to distribute 100,000 vaccines next week
    Video: Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety during lockdown
    Denmark to build two ‘energy islands’ – biggest building project in country’s history
    Belgium’s economy expected to recover by mid-2022
    View more
    Share article:

    Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged his furniture

    Monday, 15 February 2021
    © Belga

    The host of the infamous sex party held illegally and attended by politicians during the coronavirus pandemic is filing a complaint against the police who broke it up.

    David Manzheley, who organised the sex party in Brussels last year with 25 attendees (including Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer and unidentified diplomats from France and Estonia) alleges in an interview with Humo that police caused €6150 in damages to his furniture and acted in a homophobic way.

    He also claims that the only reason the police knew about the illegal gathering was because they were tipped off by people hosting a competing party of their own, and that police have been coming by several times within the last few months to “intimidate” him.

     

    Related News

    Manzheley has shown little remorse for violating the rules against large gatherings during the global pandemic that has left millions dead, claiming in December that all of the guests “already had Covid-19.”

    “To be honest, I do not see what the problem is. There were two nurses present as well, they did not think it was dangerous either,” Manzheley said.

    Other news outlets report that Manzheley is notorious in his home country of Poland for attempting to sue various members of his own family in multiple separate legal proceedings, and that the name “David Manzheley” is actually a pseudonym.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times