Brussels sex party organiser files complaint against ‘homophobic’ police
Tuesday, 22 December 2020
The sex party took place in one of the appartments above the bar on the Rue des Pierres. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq
David Manzheley, who organised the sex party in Brussels with 25 attendees where Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer was also present several weeks ago, has filed a complaint stating that the police acted in a homophobic way.
Police oversight body Committee P is investigating the officers’ conduct when they shut down the party, following Manzheley’s complaint in early December, which was viewed by De Standaard.
According to the police, however, the officers did not do anything wrong when shutting down the party for violating Belgium’s coronavirus measures.
“On the basis of the information available to us, there is nothing to suggest that our staff behaved unprofessionally, racist or homophobic during this intervention,” a police spokesperson told The Brussels Times.
Manzheley’s complaint mentions hurtful accusations by the officers, including “away with the gays,” “aids gays” and other insults, and he also stated that the police officers behaved like “Gestapo in Nazi Germany,” according to the newspaper.