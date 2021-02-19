TUI scraps all trips to non-European destinations during Easter holidays
Friday, 19 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Tour operator TUI has cancelled all its journeys to non-European destinations until the end of April, and therefore also during the Easter holidays, the company announced on Friday.
Due to the uncertainties of what will be possible for travellers during the Easter holidays (Saturday 3 April to Sunday 18 April), all long-distance flights will be cancelled until the end of that month.
“At the moment, there are few prospects that we can fly to non-European and distant destinations in April,” TUI Belgium spokesperson Sarah Saucin confirmed to The Brussels Times.
For the time being, the tour operator’s offer for destinations within the EU will remain as planned, according to her.