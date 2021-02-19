   
Friday, 19 February, 2021
    TUI scraps all trips to non-European destinations during Easter holidays

    Friday, 19 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Tour operator TUI has cancelled all its journeys to non-European destinations until the end of April, and therefore also during the Easter holidays, the company announced on Friday.

    Due to the uncertainties of what will be possible for travellers during the Easter holidays (Saturday 3 April to Sunday 18 April), all long-distance flights will be cancelled until the end of that month.

    “At the moment, there are few prospects that we can fly to non-European and distant destinations in April,” TUI Belgium spokesperson Sarah Saucin confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    For the time being, the tour operator’s offer for destinations within the EU will remain as planned, according to her.

    Previously, TUI already cancelled all tourist trips until the end of March, but until now, it still remained possible to book flights for April, to destinations such as Egypt, Mexico and Jamaica.

    “People who already booked a flight, will get the option to rebook their trip to another date, to change their destination or to get a refund,” Saucin said.

    Currently, the Belgian federal government is banning non-essential travel until 1 April, but the ban will be reassessed by the Consultative Committee on Friday 26 February.

    “We expect some more clarity on what will happen with the travel ban within the EU, which will hopefully give us more information about April,” Saucin said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times