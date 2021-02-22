Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle pandemic at 2:30 PM

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will hold a press conference at 2:30 PM about the long-term models that the Consultative Committee will base its decisions on Friday.

The press conference will be about “the evolution of the pandemic in our country, with long-term models,” De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times.

The intention is to offer transparency, and clearly outline the impact of possible relaxations, in the short and the long term, explained by experts interfederal Covid-19 spokespersons Steven Van Gucht and Yves Van Laethem, according to local media.

However, the long-term models are not the same as the exit strategy that is expected to be presented at Friday’s Consultative Committee, based on the experts’ report, as was announced by De Croo at the previous Committee meeting.

On Sunday, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke already announced that it would be best to wait another three weeks before the rules were relaxed.

According to Vandenbroucke, relaxations can only be considered there is a better picture of the spread of the British variant in Belgium.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times