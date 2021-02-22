   
Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle pandemic at 2:30 PM
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle...
Belgian far-right politician investigated for non-essential trip to...
Belgium will review curfew and non-essential travel ban...
Two suspects arrested in fatal stabbing in Limburg...
Belgium’s Data Protection Authority’s independence no longer guaranteed,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle pandemic at 2:30 PM
    Belgian far-right politician investigated for non-essential trip to Paris
    Belgium will review curfew and non-essential travel ban on Friday
    Two suspects arrested in fatal stabbing in Limburg
    Belgium’s Data Protection Authority’s independence no longer guaranteed, director warns
    New temperature record for 21 February: 17.9° C in Brussels
    Brussels police shut down two parties in parks
    Price of copper reaches highest level since 2011
    Boeing grounds another aircraft after engine failure scatters debris over residential area
    Two men mistake house and threaten Antwerp Mayor’s neighbours
    Brussels police crack down on reckless driving near Atomium
    One in five employees owns a company car
    Brussels cyclist killed by car at dangerous intersection
    Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    Police union files complaint over violence by police
    Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns
    MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of Consultative Committee meeting
    Belgium’s fitness centres hold symbolic action
    Coastal hotels report higher occupancy rates for Carnaval Holiday
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle pandemic at 2:30 PM

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will hold a press conference at 2:30 PM about the long-term models that the Consultative Committee will base its decisions on Friday.

    The press conference will be about “the evolution of the pandemic in our country, with long-term models,” De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    The intention is to offer transparency, and clearly outline the impact of possible relaxations, in the short and the long term, explained by experts interfederal Covid-19 spokespersons Steven Van Gucht and Yves Van Laethem, according to local media.

    Related News:

     

    However, the long-term models are not the same as the exit strategy that is expected to be presented at Friday’s Consultative Committee, based on the experts’ report, as was announced by De Croo at the previous Committee meeting.

    On Sunday, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke already announced that it would be best to wait another three weeks before the rules were relaxed.

    According to Vandenbroucke, relaxations can only be considered there is a better picture of the spread of the British variant in Belgium.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times