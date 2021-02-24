Belgian man tries to strangle vet in Spain while his dog is being euthanized
Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Credit: Michel Curi / Flickr
A Belgian man who fled to Spain after being sentenced to prison back in 2016 was arrested for attempted murder last week after he tried to strangle a veterinarian with his belt while at an appointment to euthanise his dog.
The veterinarian was able to escape and get help, and Spanish police apprehended the man in Malaga. He had no identification papers on him, but authorities were able to find an international arrest warrant that had been issued by Belgium five years ago.