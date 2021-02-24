   
Belgian man tries to strangle vet in Spain while his dog is being euthanized
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    Belgian man tries to strangle vet in Spain while his dog is being euthanized

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Credit: Michel Curi / Flickr

    A Belgian man who fled to Spain after being sentenced to prison back in 2016 was arrested for attempted murder last week after he tried to strangle a veterinarian with his belt while at an appointment to euthanise his dog.

    The veterinarian was able to escape and get help, and Spanish police apprehended the man in Malaga. He had no identification papers on him, but authorities were able to find an international arrest warrant that had been issued by Belgium five years ago.

    The man has now been newly sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder, assault, and theft by force, HLN reports.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times