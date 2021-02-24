   
23 tonnes of cocaine seized in ports of Antwerp and Hamburg
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    23 tonnes of cocaine seized in ports of Antwerp and Hamburg

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A total of 23 tonnes of cocaine was intercepted in the ports of Antwerp and Hamburg within the span of a week and a half.

    Both shipments were addressed to a 28-year-old man in the Dutch town of Vlaardingen.

    In Antwerp, no less than 7,200 kilogrammes of cocaine were found in 11 containers. The catch in Hamburg, however, was more than twice as big, with 16,174 kilogrammes discovered.

    Together, the shipments had a street value of around €600 million.

    The man was arrested and his house and two company addresses have been searched, according to the Dutch police.

    “The intercepted mega transports with destination the Netherlands form an absolute record,” the Dutch police said, adding that ”never before has so much cocaine been intercepted in one go.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times