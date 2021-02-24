   
Prison inmate in Bruges holds guard hostage with knife
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Prison inmate in Bruges holds guard hostage with knife

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021

    A hostage situation took place at a prison in Bruges this evening.

    An inmate, possibly a woman who has been detained for some time for murder, took a jailer hostage with a sharp object.

    Special forces arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter with heavy police presence.

    After negotiations with the hostage taker, the situation was resolved just before 6:00 PM. An ambulance also arrived on the scene.

    The local police in Bruges confirmed to HLN that there was one person taken hostage and a hostage-taker, but could not say anything more about the circumstances.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times