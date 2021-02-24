Prison inmate in Bruges holds guard hostage with knife

A hostage situation took place at a prison in Bruges this evening.

An inmate, possibly a woman who has been detained for some time for murder, took a jailer hostage with a sharp object.

Special forces arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter with heavy police presence.

After negotiations with the hostage taker, the situation was resolved just before 6:00 PM. An ambulance also arrived on the scene.

The local police in Bruges confirmed to HLN that there was one person taken hostage and a hostage-taker, but could not say anything more about the circumstances.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times