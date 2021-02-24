   
Belgian travel industry demands clarity on non-essential travel ban
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    Belgian travel industry demands clarity on non-essential travel ban

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s travel sector is demanding clarity regarding the ban on non-essential travel currently in force, the Association of Flemish Travel Agents (VVR) and the Union Professionnelle des Agences de Voyages (UPAV) announced on Wednesday.

    The associations expect a clear perspective at the next Consultative Committee on Friday, following the uncertainty about whether or not the ban will still be in force during the Easter holidays.

    “The situation in the travel sector is critical. Not only the travel agencies, but also the travellers want to hear from the government when and under what conditions tourist trips will be possible again,” Koen van den Bosch, president of the VVR, said in a press release.

    It is essential that the government understands that the sector needs perspectives, according to him.

    “If people respect health rules here, they should be able to do the same abroad,” van den Bosch said. “Additionally, holiday trips to certain destinations are no more dangerous than business trips, which are permitted all over the world. So far, we have not received any substantiated explanation on this issue.”

    Following the previous Consultative Committee, Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel was extended, along with the other measures, until 1 April.

    On Tuesday, however, the government received a letter from the European Commission, stating that Belgium had ten days to justify the extension, as “no reason” for it was given.

    According to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the measures will be reviewed during the Committee meeting on Friday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times