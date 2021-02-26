Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports...

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is convinced that he can show the European Commission that the country’s ban on non-essential travel is proportionate and non-discriminatory.
The Commission pointed out that the measures had to be "proportionate, temporary and non-discriminatory," according to De Croo, who said that he is "convinced that we can prove that what we have decided meets these three conditions," at the Federal Advisory Committee on European Affairs.
Even though Belgium’s new coronavirus infections and hospitalisations have started rising again, several sectors have requested relaxations from the Consultative Committee today.
The Consultative Committee will meet in person from 2:00 PM today to discuss possible changes to the coronavirus measures, and will announce its decisions during a press conference afterwards, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.
Following the federal Consultative Committee later today, the 19 mayors and Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region will also meet to evaluate the curfew.
Currently, the curfew in Brussels applies from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and is valid until 1 March, but many have argued that the Capital-Region's rule should be brought in line with the Flemish one, where the curfew is in place between midnight and 5:00 AM.
Differing interpretations of Belgium’s latest Ministerial Decree on the coronavirus rules regarding what is and isn’t considered a household are leading to undeserved fines being handed to students living together.
Several students have found themselves in the centre of some confusion over the rules, as the typical Belgian student accommodations with their shared common spaces, also known as "kot," are considered a household by the government – but not by the police.
Brussels is considering creating a sort of exchange network in the city wherein companies can do business with each other using credit, rather than a conventional currency like the euro.
The idea has already been put into practice on the Island of Sarinia in Italy, where after the 2008 banking crisis, local businesses set up a commercial credit network with something called the "Sardex" as their currency.