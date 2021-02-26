   
Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports...
Leuven games developer raises €1.8 million from ‘father...
Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today...
These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee...
Fastned raises money to build more recharging stations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports
    Leuven games developer raises €1.8 million from ‘father of Lara Croft’
    Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today
    These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee
    Fastned raises money to build more recharging stations for electric cars
    Growth of online working is eroding workers’ rights, says ILO
    East Flanders’ governor warns against easing coronavirus measures
    Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders say
    With Belgium’s reactors gone, French energy company plans to leave coal behind
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    Brussels man arrested for making counterfeit cash
    Vaccines: Four out of five AstraZeneca doses delivered have still not been used
    Brussels considers creating its own credit system for businesses
    Brussels takes action against excessive rents
    World’s largest painting on auction to raise money for charity
    De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’
    New European night train serving Belgium in the cards
    Belgium could be at the start of third coronavirus wave, UZ Ghent says
    NASA releases panoramic photo of ‘Jezero’ crater in Mars, once containing a deep lake
    Belgian bureaucracy: unclear rules about ‘student bubbles’ result in incorrect fines
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports

    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    It’s been a subject of discussion since the first vaccines arrived in the EU: Covid-19 vaccination passports for travel.

    If everything goes according to plan, a digital “vaccination passport” should allow people vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel freely, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    “By the summer, it should be here,” she said after a virtual summit of European leaders yesterday evening.

    However, while many Member States have spoken out in favour of such a passport, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo argued that now is not the time to discuss such privileges.

    “It’s really not a good idea to start granting such privileges in this situation,” he said. “Certainly not because the active population, the people who travel, are barely vaccinated.”

    What do you think? Is a vaccination passport a good idea?
    Let @johnstonjules know on Twitter (Or @maithechini, since she wrote it today).

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is convinced that he can show the European Commission that the country’s ban on non-essential travel is proportionate and non-discriminatory.

    The Commission pointed out that the measures had to be “proportionate, temporary and non-discriminatory,” according to De Croo, who said that he is “convinced that we can prove that what we have decided meets these three conditions,” at the Federal Advisory Committee on European Affairs. Read More.

    2. These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee

    Even though Belgium’s new coronavirus infections and hospitalisations have started rising again, several sectors have requested relaxations from the Consultative Committee today.

    The Consultative Committee will meet in person from 2:00 PM today to discuss possible changes to the coronavirus measures, and will announce its decisions during a press conference afterwards, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times. Read more.

    3. Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today

    Following the federal Consultative Committee later today, the 19 mayors and Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region will also meet to evaluate the curfew.

    Currently, the curfew in Brussels applies from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and is valid until 1 March, but many have argued that the Capital-Region’s rule should be brought in line with the Flemish one, where the curfew is in place between midnight and 5:00 AM. Read More.

    4. New European night train serving Belgium in the cards

    A new night train serving Belgium may be in the pipeline, as two private individuals are looking to start operating the ‘European Sleeper’ from April 2022.

    Two Dutch night train enthusiasts are behind the plans for the train, of which the first destination will be announced sometime in April. Read More.

    5. Belgian bureaucracy: unclear rules about ‘student bubbles’ result in incorrect fines

    Differing interpretations of Belgium’s latest Ministerial Decree on the coronavirus rules regarding what is and isn’t considered a household are leading to undeserved fines being handed to students living together.

    Several students have found themselves in the centre of some confusion over the rules, as the typical Belgian student accommodations with their shared common spaces, also known as “kot,” are considered a household by the government – but not by the police. Read More.

    6. Brussels takes action against excessive rents

    The parties of the majority in the Brussels parliament are to set up a new committee to look at the question of excessively-high rents for accommodation in the capital.

    The joint rent committee would be made up of representatives of landlords and tenants, and would be a first for Belgium. Read More.

    7. Brussels considers creating its own credit system for businesses

    Brussels is considering creating a sort of exchange network in the city wherein companies can do business with each other using credit, rather than a conventional currency like the euro.

    The idea has already been put into practice on the Island of Sarinia in Italy, where after the 2008 banking crisis, local businesses set up a commercial credit network with something called the “Sardex” as their currency. Read more.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times