Police broke up a large party of young people dancing and drinking in the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels yesterday.

“In this case, the covid measures were no longer being respected. We asked the young people to separate themselves,” Ilse Van de Keere, spokeswoman for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone told Bruzz.

Initially, the group refused to comply. HLN reported that there were over one hundred young people who refused to put on masks, and many threw things at the police officers.

“They then left the place and peace returned,” said the spokeswoman. The police stayed on the scene Sunday evening.

Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort already indicated on Friday that last week’s mass parties are one of the reasons why the curfew in Brussels is not being delayed.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times