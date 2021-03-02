   
‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian...
Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so...
This is just a wave, not third wave,...
Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique...
‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian employees
    Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far
    This is just a wave, not third wave, says Belgian Covid expert
    Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique Saint Jean
    ‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel
    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On Border Closures
    Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March
    ‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber drivers rally against smartphone ban
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers and their parents
    ‘Unlikely’ coronavirus crisis will be over by end of year, WHO warns
    Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today
    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
    France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to 6 weeks’ before easing
    Four out of five young people in Brussels don’t feel safe with police
    Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going
    Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination campaign
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%
    Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès. Credit: Belga

    Belgium opposes the requirement of a Covid-19 vaccination passport to enter a country, as strict testing rules should already prevent infections from being imported, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès.

    The European Commission is working on a “Digital Green Pass” for travel, which will provide proof that a person has been vaccinated or tested, as well as info on Covid-19 recovery.

    However, Belgium fears that vaccination will be used as a condition for people to cross borders, if vaccination passports will be required by a country to enter its territory.

    “That is not right. Vaccination is not compulsory in our country,” Wilmès told Bel RTL on Tuesday morning.

    “We do not want vaccination to become the key to reaching a country,” Wilmès said. For southern countries who want to revive tourism, “a filter already exists, in the form of tests and quarantine.”

    Related News:

     

    “If you make entry into a European country conditional on the presentation of a passport, you are de facto making vaccination compulsory, or you are discriminating against the ability to travel, which is also wrong,” she added.

    When asked how Wilmès’ stance on not restricting freedom of movement is compatible with Belgium’s current ban on non-essential travel, she said that the ban is temporary.

    “It is proportional to a problem we have at the moment. We hope to be able to lift this ban as soon as possible,” Wilmès said, adding that it is too early to do so at the moment.

    This month, the European Commission will table a legislative proposal for the digital pass, which should make clear what it will look like, President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday.

    However, Wilmès already stated that it was “out of the question” that Belgium would link vaccinations to freedom of movement in Europe.

    “Respect for the principle of non-discrimination is all the more fundamental because vaccination is not compulsory and there is not yet universal access to the vaccine,” she tweeted.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times