   
Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to...
‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on...
EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to...
Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment...
‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission
    ‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on summer festivals, says Jambon
    EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia
    Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment
    ‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’ urges Belgium’s interior minister
    Vervoort says Uber drivers won’t be fined yet, calls for taxi reform
    Consultative Committee is working on ‘outdoor plan’, De Croo says
    ‘Slap in the face’: 15% of staff at Pfizer’s Zaventem site laid off
    WHO welcomes European review of Sputnik V vaccine
    Delivery issues further delay Flemish coronavirus vaccine rollout
    €500 million playing card maker is Family Business of the Year
    Project lets Brussels residents rent a free cargo bike
    Belgium should focus first relaxations on schools, says Vandenbroucke
    Why relaxing too many rules is not a good idea in March
    Easter ski holidays increasingly unlikely for people in Flanders
    Flemish parliament plans its own TV channel, including cookery shows
    European Parliament calls on EU to protect a healthy environment
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Needs A Nap
    As a bank a day closes its doors, elderly could be left behind by digitisation
    EMA begins review of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s current ban on non-essential travel is proportionate and will remain in force until 1 April, the federal government wrote in a letter to the European Commission on Thursday.

    The letter was a response to criticism from the Commission, which gave Belgium ten days to justify its travel ban, as it stated that “no reason” was given for the extension, and less restrictive measures were also available to protect public health.

    The ban is not expected to be extended beyond 1 April, but the Consultative Committee will formally decide on that tomorrow, it was confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    According to European recommendations, non-essential travel should not be all-out banned, but only discouraged, as all Member States must allow as much free movement as possible within the EU.

    Related News:

     

    According to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the fact that Belgium is going beyond the recommendation and implemented a ban after all, is “more justified than ever” to combat the new variants of the coronavirus, reports VRT.

    Last week, De Croo already said that the ban is part of a broader policy, and will prove its worth until enough people are vaccinated, at a European summit last week.

    In the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs on Monday, he already stated that he wanted a new cooperation agreement with the different regions to achieve “greater enforceability” of the testing and quarantine measures, so the non-essential travel ban can be phased out after 1 April.

    In the run-up to Friday’s Consultative Committee, the country’s different governments already agreed on the details, De Croo announced in a press release on Wednesday, but formal approval is expected to follow tomorrow.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times