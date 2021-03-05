   
Belgium approves relaxations for education from 15 March: reports
Friday, 05 March, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Consultative Committee has reportedly approved several relaxations that had previously been discussed in the education sector.

    From 15 March onwards, the measures that were already decided on during the consultation between Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts and representatives of different sector organisations will apply, report local media.

    Day trips will be allowed again in primary and secondary education, full-time education in class will again be organised for vulnerable groups, and there will be room for contact education in higher education with a capacity of 20%.

    Belgium’s authorities will hold a press conference to announce the latest changes from 7:00 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times