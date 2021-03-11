   
Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in...
European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody...
Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally...
Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A...
Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in Denmark
    European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody cocktail
    Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A Lot
    Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy in Brussels
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
    Aid applications for Brussels businesses increase by 5 times in the last year
    Study: One in three long-covid sufferers had no initial symptoms
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Bois de la Cambre & cemeteries closed due to 70 km/h winds
    European Commission speeds up distribution of vaccines but rollout in EU member states still slow
    European Parliament declares EU an LGBTIQ freedom zone
    Lawyer who survived 22 March terrorist terror attack sues Belgian state
    Bad weather in Belgium will continue through the weekend
    Children paying highest price in health crisis, Unicef finds
    Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til 2022
    Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium could become required by law
    View more
    Share article:

    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    © Pixabay

    Some of the early batches of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech – the first to be approved in Europe – contained lower levels of intact mRNA than expected, leaked documents have revealed.

    A report on the problem has been published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), which received some of the documents obtained illicitly from a hack of the computer system of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that took place in December last year.

    The hackers took possession of some 40Mb of data, which they then sent anonymously to journalists and academics.

    They came from anonymous email accounts and most efforts to interact with the senders were unsuccessful,” the BMJ reports. “None of the senders revealed their identity, and the EMA says it is pursuing a criminal investigation.”

    In the meantime, the documents have been studied, and reveal some concerns around messenger RNA, the active ingredient of the new vaccines.

    To quote the website of the Centers for Disease Control in the US: “mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases. To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines,” the site explains.

    Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.”

    Related News

     

    When EMA scientists studied the batches of vaccine Pfizer was proposing for commercial distribution, they found the mRNA present did not meet the manufacturer’s own specifications. And what is more, the implications of that discovery were not at all clear.

    The differences ranged from 78% of healthy mRNA to only 55%, and the effect on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine as a result of the deterioration was, the EMA said, “yet to be defined”.

    The EMA approved the Pfizer vaccine on 21 December, by which time its misgivings had been resolved enough for it to publish in its public assessment report that “the quality of this medicinal product, submitted in the emergency context of the current (covid-19) pandemic, is considered to be sufficiently consistent and acceptable.”

    The BMJ speculates, based on another email from the US, that rising percentages of intact mRNA were behind the decision to approve.

    This, the journal writes, raises a number of issues on a series of extremely technical matters surrounding the safety and effectiveness of the new generation of mRNA vaccines.

    Of particular concern is RNA instability, one of the most important variables relevant to all mRNA vaccines that has thus far received scant attention in the clinical community,” the journal states.

    It is an issue relevant not just to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but also to those produced by Moderna, CureVac, and others, as well as a ‘second generation’ mRNA vaccine being pursued by Imperial College London.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times