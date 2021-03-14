Flanders will deploy drones to help reduce road deaths

A new plan introducing drones to Belgium’s road network in an attempt to reduce the number of road deaths will soon be announced by Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters.
The plan, titled ‘Mobility Innovative Approach’ (MIA), is intended to do something about the number of road deaths in the region, which in 2020 reached a total of 484.
“Those are shocking numbers. We are doing really badly,” she said in an interview with De Zondag newspaper. “I had the policy audited when I became a minister. Many errors have been identified.” Those include, she said, roads that are repaired too slowly; unsafe cycle paths for which no-one takes responsibility; a lack of enforcement of the rules.
“All of those speed controls that don’t work – how is that possible? I kept complaining until they were all connected to the network. Those are all sore points we need to address. Driving behaviour also plays a role.”
And that will be one of the first tasks for the drones: to study driving behaviour.