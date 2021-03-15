Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison...

Six more coronavirus infections among inmates at the Saint-Gilles prison in Brussels prompted the quarantine of an entire wing.

Wing A was placed under quarantine on Saturday after six of the prisoners there tested positive for Covid-19, just two days after guards held a strike in protest against measures taken previously regarding prisoners who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thursday’s strike ended when the prison agreed to retest all prisoners in both Wing A and Wing B, whereupon the additional infections were found.

A contact tracing investigation found that an inmate from Wing A who was transferred to another prison prior to initial tests at Saint-Gilles was infected.

