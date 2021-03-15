   
Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network...
Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison...
Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels...
Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today...
Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
    Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    A year inside: What did we Google in 2020?
    Crisis-hit sectors plan rush-hour protest on Brussels Ring Road
    Sports sector also wants “test” events for return of supporters
    Liege prepares relaunch plan for its businesses following riots
    Australia and Singapore to set up bilateral travel bubble to relaunch tourism
    EU vaccines distribution: How uneven and why
    Every adult in Flanders should receive a vaccine by 11 July, says Wouter Beke
    Several police officers in Germany injured in anti-coronavirus measures protest
    Ireland stops AstraZeneca shots over blood clots, Belgium goes ahead
    Mask-less party broke out at Brussels food market pop-up event
    ‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend response to vigil
    View more
    Share article:

    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Six more coronavirus infections among inmates at the Saint-Gilles prison in Brussels prompted the quarantine of an entire wing.

    Wing A was placed under quarantine on Saturday after six of the prisoners there tested positive for Covid-19, just two days after guards held a strike in protest against measures taken previously regarding prisoners who tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Thursday’s strike ended when the prison agreed to retest all prisoners in both Wing A and Wing B, whereupon the additional infections were found.

    Related News

     

    A contact tracing investigation found that an inmate from Wing A who was transferred to another prison prior to initial tests at Saint-Gilles was infected.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times