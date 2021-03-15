Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels...

Another four coronavirus vaccination centres will open their doors in Brussels today, in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Schaerbeek, Forest and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, taking the total number of centres in the city to six.



In January, Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron said four new centres would open in February, of which the Heysel site, the largest in the country, and the one at Boulevard Pacheco effectively began administering doses to people on time.

The other two, in Forest and in Schaerbeek, both with a capacity of 20,000 vaccinations per month, were also expected to open in February but were delayed until now.

Both these centres, which were previously also testing centres, will be coordinated by the Red Cross.



The Woluwe-Saint-Pierre vaccination centre is located in the Jolibois centre and the Molenbeek-Saint-Jean vaccination centre will be situated on Chaussée de Gand;



The opening of another three centres in Uccle, Anderlecht and Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe will bring the total number to ten, the number announced by Maron in January.