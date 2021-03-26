   
Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 March, 2021
Latest News:
Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door...
Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in...
Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and...
‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire...
Pfizer starts trials of coronavirus vaccine in younger...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door
    Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in house pets
    Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and colder weather
    ‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire
    Pfizer starts trials of coronavirus vaccine in younger children
    New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion
    Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide
    Increase in coronavirus infections drops slightly, but deaths rise
    Brussels colours ‘dark red’ on European coronavirus map
    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
    Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by the end of the year
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    Tram noise along Avenue du Derby is ‘shaking the buildings’
    ‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures
    Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks
    ‘Alarming impact’ of Brexit costs UK meat sector over £90 million a year
    Since glyphosate ban, eco-friendly weed killers aren’t getting the job done
    Belgium switches to summer time this weekend
    ‘Easter pause’ threatens hospitality sector reopening plans
    High mortality rate in 2020 mainly due to an ageing population, not coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door

    Friday, 26 March 2021
    © Belga

    An explosion occurred in Antwerp last night on Sterlingerstraat in the Borgerhout neighborhood last night.

    A possible link to drug trafficking is being investigated, according to De Standaard. The words “Mounir informant” were spray painted onto the garage door of the targeted home.

    It is not yet clear whether the explosion was a grenade, as is often the case in these almost regular incidents in some neighborhoods of Antwerp.

    Related News

     

    No one was injured, but a parked car and some of the facades of buildings on the street were damaged.

    Federal police are investigating.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times