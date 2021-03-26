Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door...

An explosion occurred in Antwerp last night on Sterlingerstraat in the Borgerhout neighborhood last night.

A possible link to drug trafficking is being investigated, according to De Standaard. The words “Mounir informant” were spray painted onto the garage door of the targeted home.

It is not yet clear whether the explosion was a grenade, as is often the case in these almost regular incidents in some neighborhoods of Antwerp.

No one was injured, but a parked car and some of the facades of buildings on the street were damaged.

Federal police are investigating.

