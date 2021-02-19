Towards the end of last summer, two separate explosions went off in the same part of Antwerp – one in Deurne again, and the other in Borgerhout. Police found evidence of a grenade left under a car at the second.
Previous incidents in Antwerp include an explosion by a pancake restaurant in the Zuid area, and two more in Deurne – all in June last year, and all involving grenades.
De Staandard reports that according to their information, this latest incident involves a suspected Molotov cocktail that exploded against the family home of a man known for drug offenses.