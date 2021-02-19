   
Another small explosion in Deurne, Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 February, 2021
Latest News:
Another small explosion in Deurne, Antwerp...
New Rwandan Covid-19 hospital has Belgian backing...
Politicians question if Belgium still needs curfew...
Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline...
Work on Verviers fountain uncovers heart of former...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 February 2021
    Another small explosion in Deurne, Antwerp
    New Rwandan Covid-19 hospital has Belgian backing
    Politicians question if Belgium still needs curfew
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline
    Work on Verviers fountain uncovers heart of former mayor
    Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd of maximum 5,000 in France
    Entire kindergarten will be tested in Antwerp after coronavirus outbreak
    Relaxing rules before Easter is ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’, says Van Gucht
    Brussels sex workers file complaint against landlords
    Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest
    Asylum requests in EU dropped by 31% in 2020
    444 companies declared bankruptcy in Belgium in January
    EU will offer 18-year-olds free Interrail passes for 2022
    Sauna and spa operators start court case to reopen
    ‘Nothing but misery’: Flemish health minister lashes out at Moderna
    Stonemanor closed for over a week after further stock issues
    AB InBev signs for record $10 billion green credit
    Install cashpoints in supermarkets, sector organisation suggests
    Fire brigade has to help fleeing lockdown partygoers down from the roof
    Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison
    View more
    Share article:

    Another small explosion in Deurne, Antwerp

    Friday, 19 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Another small explosion took place in the Deurne neighbourhood of Antwerp on Thursday evening.

    Some sort of firebomb went off against the facade of a building a little after 8:30 PM, and nobody was hurt. The only damages were a blackened facade.

    The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated, but this isn’t the first time the area has been disturbed by such bombs.

    Related News

     

    Towards the end of last summer, two separate explosions went off in the same part of Antwerp – one in Deurne again, and the other in Borgerhout. Police found evidence of a grenade left under a car at the second.

    Previous incidents in Antwerp include an explosion by a pancake restaurant in the Zuid area, and two more in Deurne – all in June last year, and all involving grenades.

    De Staandard reports that according to their information, this latest incident involves a suspected Molotov cocktail that exploded against the family home of a man known for drug offenses.

    No suspects have been arrested yet.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times