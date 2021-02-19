Another small explosion took place in the Deurne neighbourhood of Antwerp on Thursday evening.

Some sort of firebomb went off against the facade of a building a little after 8:30 PM, and nobody was hurt. The only damages were a blackened facade.

The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated, but this isn’t the first time the area has been disturbed by such bombs.

Related News

Towards the end of last summer, two separate explosions went off in the same part of Antwerp – one in Deurne again, and the other in Borgerhout. Police found evidence of a grenade left under a car at the second.

Previous incidents in Antwerp include an explosion by a pancake restaurant in the Zuid area, and two more in Deurne – all in June last year, and all involving grenades.

De Staandard reports that according to their information, this latest incident involves a suspected Molotov cocktail that exploded against the family home of a man known for drug offenses.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times