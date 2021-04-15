Reopening of terraces: 20 million pints ready for 8 May, says AB Inbev
Credit: Connor Ki (CC-SA BY 4.0)
From 8 May, the hospitality sector in Belgium can re-open its terraces, the coronavirus situation permitting, the Consultative Committee announced on Wednesday.
This is just over three weeks away, but the brewing process of a pint can take up to four to six weeks. However, brewer AB Inbev has told Het Nieuwsblad there will be 20 million beers on 8 May.
“The biggest job now is the cleanup, ensuring that our 9,000 pubs are completely ready: since 1 April, we have been sending out teams to clean the pipes everywhere. The barrels that would have expired and are still in the pubs, we will also take away for free,” said Laure Stuyck, spokesperson for AB Inbev.