The Recap: Relaxations, Reopenings & Renewing

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson: The decision was reportedly made in agreement with “leaders of many (EU) countries.”

Covid-19: The rocky road to relaxation – some early reactions: Yesterday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee took some hesitant decisions on the relaxation of measures against Covid-19 and avoided some others. That led to a wide range of reactions.

Fewer than one intensive care bed available per hospital: Approximately 96% of the approved intensive care beds in Belgium are occupied, the Federal Public Health Service said on Thursday. There are only 86 beds available, or fewer than one per hospital.

Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry: Belgium’s federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced that he has freed up a budget of more than €20 million for child psychiatry to hire extra staff and increase admission capacity in other hospital departments.

Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000: The Bikes in Brussels Fund, which is financed by an anonymous donor, has just collected an additional €800,000, which will be used to widen the cycle path on Boulevard du Souverain, among other things.

Brussels theatre’s planned performance can serve as test event, mayor says: A performance at the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) in Brussels, which it had said would be taking place on 26 April despite the coronavirus measures, can serve as a test event, the city’s mayor has said.

Belgium won’t administer Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines yet: The first Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines will not yet be used in Belgium in the coming days after the pharmaceutical company recommended not use their vaccine until the European Medicines Agency has made a decision on its safety.

Port of Antwerp and UAntwerp examine biodiversity in dock water: A group of biologists from the University of Antwerp are teaming up with the Port in order to monitor shrimp, worms and snails in the water at the docks.

Research: Covid-19 more likely to cause blood clots than any vaccine: After concerns about blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine new research proves infection by the Covid-19 virus is about 100 times more likely to cause blood clots.

Sales of drinks soar in England as pubs reopen terraces: With the opening of the hospitality sector after three months of lockdown, pubs in England hit record sales of beer, wine, and sparkling wine, which were 113% higher on 12 April than on the same day in 2019.

The Brussels Times