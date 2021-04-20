   
‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Latest News:
‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees...
Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused...
EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson...
Belgium will discuss how to reopen hospitality sector...
All main coronavirus indicators continue to drop...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    ‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused of slapping shop assistant
    EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today
    Belgium will discuss how to reopen hospitality sector on Friday
    All main coronavirus indicators continue to drop
    The Recap: Travel, Thanks & Trusted Persons
    WHO emergency committee opposed to ‘vaccination passports’ for travel
    Greta Thunberg supports Covax system against ‘vaccine inequality’
    Terraces ‘guaranteed’ to reopen on 8 May, say Francophone Liberals
    400 people ready to take part in planned ‘test concert’ in Belgian town
    Huge potential for barrier removal in European rivers
    Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to appoint ‘trusted person’
    Denmark still administers AstraZeneca’s vaccine on a voluntary basis
    Greece lifts quarantine for residents of EU and five other countries
    Brussels Airlines launches search for 250 ‘heroes of the pandemic’
    Relaunch of Brussels-Vienna night train postponed to end of May
    Belgium in Brief: Every Commute Needs A Coffee
    Non-essential travel ban lifted today: Controls on testing ‘could take place’
    Belgian Olympians will get priority for coronavirus vaccine, health ministers announce
    Dutch ‘test holiday’ to Rhodes: participants return following negative tests
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority

    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All prisoners in Belgium should be given priority in the coronavirus vaccine rollout, not just the most vulnerable, as was decided during an Inter-ministerial Conference on Monday, prisoner association groups argue.

    There should be a review of this vaccination schedule in prisons, according to I.Care, an association aiming to improve medical and psychosocial care of prisoners and the Belgian section of the International Prison Observatory (OIP) said in a press release on Monday.

    “The situation in prisons is explosive and it cannot continue like this,” Marie Berquin, President of the Belgian section of the OIP, said.

    Related News

     

    The Inter-ministerial Conference on Public Health, alongside Belgium’s Coronavirus Commission, decided that the most vulnerable prisoners (over 65s and people with comorbidities) and prison officers will receive priority in the vaccination campaign. The prisons’ internal competent services will oversee the vaccination rollout.

    “Prisons are closed communities where several adults live together in a limited area. The risk of contamination and therefore disease is higher. Obviously, prison staff cannot always maintain sufficient physical distance from the inmates,” a press release following the conference read.

    Last Friday, Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne pleaded for the vaccination priority of prison personnel, following the death of a staff member in a Ghent prison earlier that same week.

    Over the past months, several prisons in Belgium, such as those of Hasselt, Dendermonde, and Namur, have dealt with Covid-19 outbreaks, causing wings or even the entire prison to go into lockdown.

    Other detainees will be vaccinated at the start of phase 2, at the same time as the general population, according to the press statement from the Conference.

    The organisations representing detainees deplored this decision which makes “prison staff alone a priority target for vaccination but does not provide for any specific measures for detainees, whose vaccination schedule is identical to that of the general population.”

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times