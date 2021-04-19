400 people ready to take part in planned ‘test concert’ in Belgian town

About 400 have already expressed interest in taking part in a “test concert” that will take place in the Walloon town of Spa, but the local authorities are waiting for the official green light.

“The plan for the venue is being drawn up by the Spa cultural centre. As soon as we get the green light, the teams will start working,” announced Charles Gardier of the Francophone liberal MR party on Monday.

The venue, the testing space (where concert-goers can get tested), the audience and the band are all ready, according to him.

“All that remains is the definitive protocol to finalise everything with the help of the University of Liège and the Spa cultural centre,” said Gardier. “As soon as the authorities give us the authorisation, this scientific test will be set up in a few days.”

Related News:

He stressed that people need something to look forward to, adding that the data that can be gathered at the test event will help Belgium reopen the culture sector “in the near future.”

“There is excitement, but also a desire to get things moving for the whole sector, which has been at a standstill for over a year,” Renaud Godart, the lead singer of the band Ykons, which will be playing at the event, told the Belga press agency.

At the previous Consultative Committee, the authorities stated that they would look into the possibility of organising test events for the culture and events sector.

The concert in Spa would be one of them.

Another one could be a performance planned at the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) in Brussels on 26 April.

Initially, its artistic director Michael De Cock said the theatre would be opening its doors for audiences of up to 50 people, regardless of the rules. However, following last week’s meeting, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close gave his support for the event, adding that it could also serve as a test event.

The Brussels Times