   
From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Latest News:
High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not...
European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement...
Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from...
From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s...
Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 April 2021
    High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not for everyone
    European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement
    Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from work for medical reasons
    From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds
    Slight increase in new coronavirus cases continues
    Brussels schoolteachers organised illegal class trip to Turkey
    The Recap: Buildings, Bans & Boums
    Festival organisers accuse Consultative Committee of ‘deplorable amateurism’
    Flanders organises ‘test congress’ in Antwerp to evaluate visitor counting systems
    Commission president: EU’s recovery after the pandemic the opportunity of the century
    Delhaize becomes Belhaize as part of shop local pledge
    Put your vaccination ahead of your holiday plans, urges Flanders
    Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police
    European Commission wants to vacate half of its buildings by 2030
    KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan
    Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort
    Frank Vandenbroucke gets his first jab from AstraZeneca
    Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend
    Police contacted Facebook to find out how to stop the spread of the La Boum 2 ad
    View more
    Share article:

    From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

    Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    Credit: Belga

    In the days since Pfizer/BioNTech’s received official approval for the first coronavirus vaccine in the EU, the company has kicked off campaigns across the Union.

    In May, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to give an extra boost to Belgium’s vaccination campaign thanks to the early arrival of 1.28 million doses from the company’s factory in Puurs in the Antwerp province.

    So, how does it get to you? 

    Getting There ‘Just In Time’

    “We have developed detailed logistics plans and tools to support effective transportation, storage and continuous temperature monitoring of vaccines,” Marie-Lise Verschelde, Communication Manager for Pfizer, told The Brussels Times.

    “Our distribution is based on a flexible ‘just-in-time’ system that ships the frozen vials directly to 14 different hubs that were designated by the governments,” she added.

    These designated hubs are currently large hospitals, such as the Erasmus hospital in Brussels, because they are the only facilities with the right equipment to store the frozen vials.

    During transport, the vaccines are kept at -70°C using specially designed, temperature-controlled “thermal shipper” boxes that use dry ice to maintain the recommended storage conditions.

    These boxes contain up to five trays, each holding about 1,000 vaccine doses and a dry ice pod to keep the temperature sufficiently low.

    “We use GPS-enabled thermal sensors in each thermal shipper, with a control tower that tracks the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment along their pre-programmed routes,” Verschelde added.

    Once the vaccines reach the hub, the ones that are not used immediately can be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers (for up to six months), regular freezers (for up to two weeks), or the thermal boxes in which they arrived.

    “Those boxes can be used as temporary storage units for up to 30 days, if the dry ice is replaced every five days,” said Verschelde.

    From hubs to vaccination centres

    Once the vaccines arrive in one of the hospitals designated as hubs, they are distributed over each hub’s vaccination points, where the shots will be administered, such as residential care centres and vaccination centres, Verschelde added.

    Vaccines are first thawed at the hospital the day before they are set to be administered. Once taken out of the freezer, they have to be kept at 2-8°C degrees during their journey to the different vaccination centres and used within five days.

    As soon as they arrive at a centre, they are put in the fridge again, where they remain until they are ready to be administered.

    Before that can happen, however, there is one last step: the solution has to be diluted. Each vial has to be mixed with 1.8 ml of sodium chloride by a doctor or nurse at the vaccination centres.

    Related News:

     

    According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the vial has to be inverted about ten times to make sure both substances are mixed well. 

    If done right, five – and sometimes six – full doses can be pulled from a vial, using a very narrow needle.

    However, if the liquid is diluted too much, as happened in a vaccination centre in Flemish Brabant on 10 April, the shot will contain too little vaccine, which means people need a third jab.

    Once everything is mixed correctly, the shot can be administered to people’s upper arm, which only takes a few seconds. After that, vaccinated people have to wait in the centre for another 15 minutes to make sure no immediate side-effects occur.

    While Pfizer initially said that the second dose of its vaccine should be given no later than 21 days (three weeks) after the first one, Belgium’s Superior Health Council has since decided that the interval between shots could be extended to 35 days (five weeks).

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times