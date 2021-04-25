New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?...

Belgium’s latest deconfinement measures will come into force as of Monday 26 April, marking an end to the “Easter Pause” which saw the country tighten measures in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know:

From Monday onwards, outdoor gatherings of a maximum of ten people, not including children up to twelve, will be allowed.

It will be possible to shop without an appointment. The customer may be accompanied by a person from the same household or close contact.

Non-medical contact professions will be allowed to resume their activities in accordance with established protocols: hairdressing salons, beauty salons, non-automated sunbeds, non-automated tanning centres, non-medical pedicures, nail salons, massage salons, barbershops and tattoo and piercing salons.

Visits to real estate may again be organised.

Finally, the ministerial decree allows the authorisation of test events in the event and culture sector. “Applications for experiments and pilot projects may be submitted to the relevant local authority, after which the Minister of the Interior may grant permission to deviate from the rules laid down in the Ministerial Decree, following the opinion of the relevant local authorities and the Federal Minister of Public Health,” the statement said.

All the measures taking effect on 8 May, including the reopening of terraces, will be the subject of a new ministerial decree, the Minister added.

The remaining measures, which did not change during the last two consultation committees, are extended until 31 May.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times