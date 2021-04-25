   
New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Latest News:
New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?...
New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty...
Anti curfew protests held across Germany...
The enemies of European Football...
Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?
    New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty if they feel at risk
    Anti curfew protests held across Germany
    The enemies of European Football
    Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the rules in Flanders
    Belgium is on the right track, says Vandenbroucke
    Jazz hands: Flanders introduces master’s in musicals
    Covid-19: All major indicators are now on a downward trend
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    Temporary VAT reduction for hospitality sector approved
    Government approves extra €50 million for asylum policy
    Brussels expected to discuss terraces and curfew on Wednesday
    Kayaks, bikes and gardens: Namur unveils 22 new city projects
    Around 900,000 vaccines expected in Belgium next week
    SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse cases
    Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium
    Brush fire on military domain: lack of man and materiel blamed
    Limiting global warming to 1.5°C remains a distant target
    View more
    Share article:

    New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?

    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    Credit: Canva

    Belgium’s latest deconfinement measures will come into force as of Monday 26 April, marking an end to the “Easter Pause” which saw the country tighten measures in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

    Here’s what you need to know:

    From Monday onwards, outdoor gatherings of a maximum of ten people, not including children up to twelve, will be allowed.

    It will be possible to shop without an appointment. The customer may be accompanied by a person from the same household or close contact.

    Non-medical contact professions will be allowed to resume their activities in accordance with established protocols: hairdressing salons, beauty salons, non-automated sunbeds, non-automated tanning centres, non-medical pedicures, nail salons, massage salons, barbershops and tattoo and piercing salons.

    Visits to real estate may again be organised.

    Related News

     

    Finally, the ministerial decree allows the authorisation of test events in the event and culture sector. “Applications for experiments and pilot projects may be submitted to the relevant local authority, after which the Minister of the Interior may grant permission to deviate from the rules laid down in the Ministerial Decree, following the opinion of the relevant local authorities and the Federal Minister of Public Health,” the statement said.

    All the measures taking effect on 8 May, including the reopening of terraces, will be the subject of a new ministerial decree, the Minister added.

    The remaining measures, which did not change during the last two consultation committees, are extended until 31 May.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times