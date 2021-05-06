   
‘We are not going to play terrace police’ on Saturday, police say
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘We are not going to play terrace police’...
Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the...
Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective...
Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft...
Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 May 2021
    ‘We are not going to play terrace police’ on Saturday, police say
    Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the rental market
    Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens
    Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft
    Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer
    ‘A little too early’ to set date for reopening of indoor hospitality, says Verlinden
    Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage
    Belgian companies suffer more ransomware attacks, but spend least on security
    French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew
    Port of Antwerp heads international consortium aiming to make European ports greener
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    Belgium and EU willing to discuss lifting coronavirus vaccine patents
    Government agrees to give employees coronavirus bonus in form of meal cheques
    Boss of mask firm Avrox arrested in France, extradition awaited
    Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network
    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘We are not going to play terrace police’ on Saturday, police say

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    When the terraces reopen on Saturday, the police will not be carrying out extra checks and issue fines, but will instead rely on the responsibility of business owners and their clients.

    While the police must check whether the measures – such as the 10:00 PM closing time – are properly observed, they “will not going to play terrace police,” said Nicholas Paelinck of the Local Police Committee.

    “There will not be a police officer at every terrace. We are once again counting on the cooperation of the hospitality industry,” he told the Belga news agency.

    “We know that the protocols are good and that the owners take their responsibility,” Paelinck said. “We are also counting on the customers, specifically that they will simply leave at closing time.”

    After 10:00 PM, the police will take action if there is a problem, with night-time noise for example, but officers will first try to make people aware of the rules. “If it is a frequent occurrence, we will issue an official report. Afterwards, in the public space, we will look at each case individually.”

    Related News:

     

    From midnight, the ban on gatherings for more than three people (with exceptions for larger households) will apply until 5:00 AM.

    Controls on that measure will also be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to Paelinck, who stressed that the authorities are counting on people’s common sense.

    “We have been doing this for a year now,” he said. “Apart from a few people maybe, everyone knows what to do by now. Society has evolved. I therefore expect few problems.”

    “Everyone is itching to reopen, and we will not get two chances: this cannot go wrong,” Paelicnk added. “I think everyone realises that.”

    The Brussels Times