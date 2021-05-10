   
Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus map
Monday, 10 May, 2021
    Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus map

    Monday, 10 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pixabay

    Some changes have been made to the colour codes on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), easing restrictions for travel to certain countries.

    According to the latest update, Slovakia is no longer coloured red on the ECDC map, but has now turned orange, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “moderate” instead of “high” by the Belgian authorities.

    In Portugal, the Azores was the last region to go from red to orange, making the whole country an orange zone as well, according to Belgium’s info-coronavirus.be website.

    Whether or not travellers entering Belgium after at least 48 hours in an orange zone are required to quarantine and get tested is calculated based on their answers on the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which will give them the needed instructions depending on the outcome.

    After the Easter holidays, non-essential travel to and from Belgium is no longer forbidden, but it remains strictly discouraged by the authorities. Travellers returning from a red zone still have to be tested (on day 1 and 7) and quarantine for seven days.

    In the meantime, the map of Europe is gradually turning less red. Besides Slovakia and Portugal, Iceland and Malta have been coloured orange for some time already.

    In Greece, a series of islands already were orange as well, and the Peloponnese peninsula was now added to the list.

    In Spain, Asturias and Ceuta were added to the list of orange areas, and France now also has its first orange region, although it still concerns an overseas department: Mayotte (near Madagascar).

    On the other hand, the Danish region of North Jutland, and the southeast of Norway will turn red zones again, from Wednesday.