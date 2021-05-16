   
Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 May, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17...
Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to...
Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced...
Divers search lake where newborn baby was found...
Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 May 2021
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced
    Divers search lake where newborn baby was found dead across Belgian border
    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued across Belgium
    Research: Covid may have changed our shopping habits permanently
    Police end hostage situation in Brussels after ten hours
    Covid-19: Daily death toll in free fall, down almost 25%
    Over 500 protest coronavirus measures in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Belgians will soon be able to co-own offshore windmills
    About 3,000 gather in Brussels at pro-Palestinian demonstration
    Worst-hit Brussels’ communes have lowest vaccination rates
    Flanders buys feuding brothers’ chateau for €1
    ‘This is not our job’: GPs overwhelmed by demand for Covid-19 tests for travellers
    Belgians shy away from cash payments
    Report: Pandemic allowed organised crime to flourish
    Portugal allows travel from most EU countries from Monday
    Vaccine can be kept in fridge for a month, Pfizer says
    Ministers condemn police snooping on confidential interviews
    China lands ‘Zhurong’ rover on Mars
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July

    Sunday, 16 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    In Flanders, not only all over-18s, but also teenagers aged 16 and 17 should get their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by 11 July, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

    The Superior Health Council is preparing an opinion about the vaccination of 16- and 17-years-olds for the authorities, and “if deliveries continue to go well, it looks like we will succeed,” Beke said on VTM News on Sunday.

    He said that he wants the vaccination campaign to be completed by mid-August, meaning that all adults in Flanders should have received their second dose by then.


    To speed up the process, Belgium’s health ministers decided last week to shorten the interval between two doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine from 12 to eight weeks.

    The Vaccination Taskforce called the target date of mid-August “achievable” if the deliveries happen according to plan, and also said that, logistically, it is not a difficult task to include 16 and 17-year-olds in the campaign, as at most two to three days have to be added to the schedule

    Additionally, Beke hopes that the “corona pass” will be operational by early June, and said that one shot will be enough to get it. “One dose already offers protection not to have severe symptoms and that is the intention anyway,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    However, several experts, including infectious diseases professor and member of the GEMS expert group Steven Callens, already stressed that the vaccines are only fully effective after the second shot.

    “We do not have to take that first shot into account too much [when planning relaxations],” he said last week. “It will take at least until the end of August before everyone is sufficiently protected.”

    Virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, too, previously stressed that people are only sufficiently protected after they have been fully vaccinated.

    “With the second shot, the protection gets a lot better,” he said, adding that this means that mid-August seems too early for relaxations such as large festivals, as the second vaccination for the average twenty-something will probably only happen around that time.

    “There are indeed a lot of nice prospects, but we advocate keeping everything small-scale this summer,” Van Gucht said. “More will be possible later in the year, but the summer will remain a transition period.”

    According to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute, 42,3% of the adult population in Belgium has already received its first shot, and 14,6% of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated.