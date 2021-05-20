Over 30% of young people in Flanders do not want to be vaccinated

As a result, however, it is not certain that the vaccination target of 80% of the entire adult population – the Flemish threshold that was announced for allowing large festivals in August – will definitely be reached.
On Thursday morning, the Superior Health Council published a recommendation to also vaccinate teenagers aged 16 and 17, after the adult population has received their shot.
Vaccinating this age group, which represents around 2.16% of the Belgian population, will contribute to increasing the overall percentage of the Belgian population that is vaccinated, according to the Council.