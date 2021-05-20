Night train between Brussels and Vienna to restart next week

To travel on the night train, proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, including PCR and self-tests will be necessary, or proof of a person being “tested, vaccinated, or recovered” will be accepted if these are valid for entry into the destination country, the website stated.
In Belgium, the train will stop at Brussels South, Brussels North, and Liège stations.
Currently, almost the entire of Austria has a red colour code for travel, meaning that travel to and from that country involves quarantine and two tests when entering Belgium.