Night train between Brussels and Vienna to restart next week

The night train between Brussels and Vienna will start running again next week after a six-month break due to travel restrictions being imposed to fight the coronavirus crisis in both countries.

The train, run by Austrian railway authority ÖBB, will depart from Vienna next Tuesday and will arrive in Belgium’s capital on Wednesday morning, according to the Nightjet website.

In April, ÖBB had announced the restart of the ‘Nightjet’ night trains would be pushed back until the end of May.

To travel on the night train, proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, including PCR and self-tests will be necessary, or proof of a person being “tested, vaccinated, or recovered” will be accepted if these are valid for entry into the destination country, the website stated.

In Belgium, the train will stop at Brussels South, Brussels North, and Liège stations.

Currently, almost the entire of Austria has a red colour code for travel, meaning that travel to and from that country involves quarantine and two tests when entering Belgium.

The first regular scheduled night train service between the two cities since 2003 ran at the start of January 2020, but its success became dampened by the coronavirus crisis, which resulted in many European countries closing their borders and introducing strict travel measures.