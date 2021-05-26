   
    ‘La Boum 3’: Police presence expected in Bois de la Cambre on Saturday

    Wednesday, 26 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga/ Paul-Henri Verlooy

    Police will be present in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre on Saturday as two different events, including “La Boum 3”, have applied for permission to take place at the location, the city’s mayor Philippe Close’s office confirmed.

    Similar to the preparation for previous “La Boum” events, Close refused to close the park to the public, but both his office and the Brussels Police Headquarters confirmed police “will certainly be present.”

    “Several events have been planned to take place in Bois de la Cambre on Saturday and we are working on a framework for this. We will look at all the activities that have been planned first and we will be present where necessary,” Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson of the Brussels Police Headquarters, Ixelles, told The Brussels Times.

    No decision has been made yet on whether the third edition of “La Boum” and the European Demonstration for Freedom, the other planned event, can take place, according to a report from La Libre. 

    “We have received the requests and are examining them. Communication about this will follow later,” said Close’s spokesperson Maïté Van Rampelbergh.

    The latest of the “La Boum” events, which previously resulted in police evacuating the city’s largest park and several people being arrested, has attracted less interest online, as just over 1,000 people have shown an interest on the Facebook event page, compared to 18,000 for “La Boum 2”.

    Meanwhile, around 22,000 people have responded to the Facebook event page of European Demonstration for Freedom, during which Willem Engel and Jeroen Pols, two Dutch “coronavirus skeptics” are expected to speak.

    Just under two weeks ago, the “L’abîme” collective, which organised the unauthorised “La Boum 2” events, announced that it was cancelling the third edition “La Boum Test” in a Facebook post, and alleged it would no longer be organising similar events.

    “We throw in the towel in the face of so much incomprehension and hatred, after all that we have sacrificed for the cause,” the collective said. “It has finally finished us, despite all our efforts.”