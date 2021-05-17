Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following “La Boum” event

Dozens of police officers, eight partygoers and seven horses injured in Bois de la Cambre. Credit: Belga
Two suspects have been identified in the investigation into the riots following the “La Boum” festival which took place in the Bois de la Cambre in Brussels on 1 April.
The two suspects, a young man, and a young woman, were among the four people featured on the wanted poster, which was issued by police on 30 April, and which has since been updated to only include the remaining two suspects.
During the first event, which was announced as an April Fools’ joke on Facebook, between 1,500 and 2,000 people gathered in the park, of which most of them not wearing face masks and did not respect the social distance rules.
The second unauthorised event, “La Boum 2″, which took place at the same location on Saturday 1 May, resulted in 132 people being arrested as the park was once again evacuated, for which police used several water cannons, and dozens of people being injured.
“We throw in the towel in the face of so much incomprehension and hatred, after all we have sacrificed for the cause,” the collective said. “It has finally finished us, despite all our efforts. L’Abîme is done, long live La Boum,” the group said on Facebook.