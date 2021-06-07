   
Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination, survey shows
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 June, 2021
Latest News:
Many popular holiday destinations turn orange on European...
Belgium in Brief: A Short Break From Changes...
Europe asks for ‘reciprocity’ from the US in...
Labour shortages reach 15-year high...
Forest Park to get first renovation in 70...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 June 2021
    Many popular holiday destinations turn orange on European travel map
    Belgium in Brief: A Short Break From Changes
    Europe asks for ‘reciprocity’ from the US in welcoming tourists
    Labour shortages reach 15-year high
    Forest Park to get first renovation in 70 years
    News diversity in Flanders has decreased, VUB study finds
    End of Belgium’s face mask obligation not yet in sight, says Vandenbroucke
    Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination, survey shows
    Covid-19: Lowest number of new cases in eight months
    Poll: Flemish would prefer shorter summer school holiday
    SNCB happy with tests of reservations on coast trains
    New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium
    Reaction: G7 corporate tax deal is far from fair, says Oxfam
    King to take part in ceremony to return Lumumba ‘relics’ to Congo
    Etterbeek gives English a seat at the table on local life
    Vaccines: Over five million Belgians have had their first dose
    Boris Johnson to call on G7 to vaccinate the world by late 2022
    Demonstration in favour of migrants on hunger strike
    Belgian bar launches bacon beer
    Red Devils take on Croatia in their last test before the Euro
    View more
    Share article:

    Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination, survey shows

    Monday, 07 June 2021

    Different coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Credit: Belga

    Around half of Belgians are in favour of making the Covid-19 vaccination mandatory, according to the results of a recent poll.

    The poll, called the Grote Peiling in Dutch, was carried out on behalf of news outlets Het Laatste Nieuws, VTM Nieuws, Le Soir and RTL.

    There were regional differences when it came to questions about mandatory vaccinations.

    Around 57% of people in Flanders said they were in favour of making the Covid-19 vaccine compulsory, compared to 49% in Brussels and 44% in Wallonia.

    Wallonia in particular has been struggling to reach a portion of its population who are resistant to vaccination – the region has had to relaunch awareness campaigns for some of its older age groups, and this week will be allowing anyone over the age of 18 to get their first shot.

    The survey found that political party preference plays a role in whether or not a person feels the Covid-19 vaccine should be mandatory: NVA voters were largely in favour of making it compulsory (66%) and PTB voters were generally against it (65%).

    Wallonia is the only region with more opponents than supporters of mandatory vaccination.

    When it comes to vaccinating young people, 62% of Flemish respondents were in favour of children as young as 12 getting a Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 47% of people in Brussels and 44% of Wallonian respondents.

    There were also regional differences when it came to other questions: for example, while half of Belgians fear a fourth wave of the coronavirus, that concern is most pronounced in Flanders (56%) compared to Brussels (45%) and Wallonia (43%).

    The poll also found that nearly half of all Flemish people would prefer to see summer school holidays shortened, instead adding a week to the autumn and/or spring holiday.

    The Brussels Times