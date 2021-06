The Consultative Committee meeting that was initially scheduled for Friday 11 June will now take place a week later, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office confirmed on Monday.

Following the press conference of the Consultative Committee meeting last Friday, it was announced that the Committee would meet again a week later to look into the next stages of their “summer plan.”

That meeting, at which people’s social contacts for July and August would also be discussed, has now been postponed to 18 June.

The reason for the delay is not clear.

Last Friday, the Consultative Committee met to give the go-ahead for the first series of relaxations in the summer plan, discuss the closing time of bars and restaurants, and lay out the travel rules for summer holidays.

