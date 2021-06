From tomorrow/Thursday, Belgium will colour yellow on the travel advice page from The Netherlands, but the Brussels-Capital Region will remain orange.

The yellow colour means that non-essential travel from the Netherlands to Belgium is no longer advised against by the Dutch government, according to a press release.

Travellers from Belgium “do not have to submit a negative test or go into quarantine” when going to the Netherlands, except if they are coming from the Brussels-Capital Region, as “the risk [there] is still increased,” according to the latest update by the Dutch government.

Additionally, Estonia, France, Greece (except Athens), the Sjeverna Hrvatska region in Croatia (including Zagreb), Lithuania and Slovenia will also turn yellow on the Dutch coronavirus map as of Thursday.

On the EU travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), however, the Netherlands is the only country that is still coloured fully red, meaning that travel there is allowed but strongly discouraged by the Belgian authorities.