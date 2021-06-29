   
Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without Covid test or certificate
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without...
In Photos: 100 women working during the pandemic...
‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning...
Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels...
New Brussels Airport tool makes holiday departures easier...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 June 2021
    Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without Covid test or certificate
    In Photos: 100 women working during the pandemic
    ‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning building
    Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels
    New Brussels Airport tool makes holiday departures easier and safer
    Brussels’ uphill battle to get its population vaccinated
    Belgium’s free PCR tests for travellers can also be taken by GPs
    €350 fine for wearing bikini or going shirtless in Blankenberge
    Belgium in Brief: A Vaccine Hangover
    Third Covid-19 vaccine shot probably not needed after all, research shows
    Four migrants on hunger strike in Brussels sew mouths shut
    3M comments on pollution scandal: ‘We will accept our responsibilities’
    80% of doctors in Belgium want compulsory vaccination for health care workers
    Around 20 new coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day
    The Recap: Vaccinations For Vacationers
    EU watchdog: Insufficient transposition of legislation results in unlevel playing field against money laundering
    Over 3.8 million Belgians watched the Red Devils beat Portugal
    Interval of up to 45 weeks between two doses could further boost AstraZeneca efficacy
    Commission asks airlines to improve Covid-19 cancellation policies
    Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without Covid test or certificate

    Tuesday, 29 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pikist

    Flemish residents are allowed to travel to Spain without having to present a negative Covid-19 test, a vaccination or immunity certificate from now on, according to the latest update of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs website.

    People living in the Brussels-Capital Region or Wallonia, however, will still have to present a recent coronavirus test or certificate of vaccination or immunity before entering Spain, according to the website.

    The adjustment comes after Flanders was given a green colour on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which still shows Brussels and Wallonia as orange.

    Following the ECDC’s update, the Spanish Health Ministry updated its own list of high-risk countries and areas, and no longer considers the Flemish Region a high-risk area, meaning Flemish people currently no longer have to get tested before going on holiday to Spain.

    “Our travel advice is entirely based on what information we get from the Spanish authorities,” Marie Cherchari, spokesperson for Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department, told The Brussels Times.

    “We await an official announcement from the Spanish authorities about when it will change for Wallonia and Brussels,” she said, adding that she asked Spain for more details on the changes.

    Related News:

     

    “If Wallonia and Brussels also colour green, I assume it will be the same scenario as for Flanders now, but we are waiting for official information from the Spanish authorities,” Cherchari said.

    At first sight, it does not seem to matter whether a Flemish person gets on the plane in the Walloon airport of Charleroi (which is in an orange zone), but that has not yet been officially confirmed, according to Cherchari.

    Additionally, the place of the traveller’s residence seems to be the deciding factor, but Foreign Affairs is “waiting for a formal reply from Spain” before officially confirming that, she said.

    Travellers arriving in Spain from an area of the EU or EEA (European Economic Area) that is not included in the list published by the Spanish Ministry of Health are not subject to diagnostic tests, neither must provide certificates of vaccination or immunity, the Reopen-EU info website confirms.

    Travellers who are coming from an area on the list of risk areas (with an exception for children under 12) are still allowed to go to Spain, but have to present a vaccination certificate upon entry, or provide proof of recovery from Covid-19, or present a negative PCR or PCR-like test (NAAT-type) or a negative antigen test, issued within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

    The list is updated by the Spanish authorities every 15 days, according to the official info. The current rules came into effect at midnight on 28 June, and will remain in place until midnight 4 July.

    Additionally, all travellers entering Spain via Belgium by plane, no matter which Region they are coming from, still have to fill out the Spanish version of the Passenger Locator Form: the Formulario de Control Sanitario (FCS) beforehand.

    The form can be filled out on Spain’s Travel Health website at any time before departure, but some questions can only be completed within the last 48 hours before arrival. Once the form has been completed, you will receive a QR code, which will need to be shown upon arrival in Spain. People travelling by car do not have to fill out this form.