   
Walloons still have to present Covid test or certificate to enter Spain
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 July, 2021
Latest News:
Walloons still have to present Covid test or...
Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend...
Brussels launches ‘vaccine bus’ to get population vaccinated...
Belgium at heart of EU’s battle against fake...
‘Separate Islam hours’ in Brussels public open-air pool...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 July 2021
    Walloons still have to present Covid test or certificate to enter Spain
    Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend
    Brussels launches ‘vaccine bus’ to get population vaccinated
    Belgium at heart of EU’s battle against fake news and disinformation
    ‘Separate Islam hours’ in Brussels public open-air pool cause online controversy
    Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again on European travel map
    SNCB urged to consider rise in teleworking in new pricing policy
    Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?
    Man shot in Schaerbeek, suspect arrested
    Belgium can demand extra Covid test from travellers from Portugal, says Reynders
    ‘Young people hungry for nightlife’: epidemiologist calls for reopening of club scene
    VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug
    Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret service, report finds
    Delta variant of coronavirus now dominant in Belgium
    Report: New cancer drugs are expensive and often ineffective
    Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, increasing the gap with Lewis Hamilton
    England set to make facemasks optional by 19 July
    Close to 120 incidents in the Hainaut region due to heavy rains
    Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner
    Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn
    View more
    Share article:

    Walloons still have to present Covid test or certificate to enter Spain

    Monday, 05 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Lloret de Mar. Credit: Pikrepo

    Even though Wallonia turned green on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s map on Friday, residents wanting to travel to Spain still have to show a negative PCR test or proof of recovery or vaccination.

    Only Flanders is not considered a risk area by Spain, according to a list of risk countries published on the website of the Spanish Ministry of Health.

    On Friday, Wallonia turned green on the ECDC map after it initially retained its orange colour on Thursday due to an error by Belgium’s Sciensano national health institute.

    Sciensano immediately asked the ECDC to rectify this, which it also did – leaving only the Brussels-Capital Region still an orange travel zone in the most recent update.

    However, the Spanish list of risk areas has not yet incorporated this new situation, as it came into force on Monday morning and will continue to apply until Sunday 11 July at 11:59 PM.

    Unlike people in Flanders, Walloons – and the inhabitants of Brussels, which also remains orange – wishing to travel to Spain will therefore have to continue to present a negative PCR test or proof of recovery or vaccination in order to enter the Spanish territory.

    Related News:

     

    Travellers arriving in Spain from an area of the EU or EEA (European Economic Area) that is not included in the list published by the Spanish Ministry of Health are not subject to diagnostic tests, neither must provide certificates of vaccination or immunity, the Reopen-EU info website confirms.

    Travellers who are coming from an area on the list of risk areas (with an exception for children under 12) are still allowed to go to Spain, but have to present a vaccination certificate upon entry, or provide proof of recovery from Covid-19, or present a negative PCR or PCR-like test (NAAT-type) or a negative antigen test, issued within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

    The list is updated by the Spanish authorities every 15 days, according to the country’s official info.

    Additionally, all travellers entering Spain via Belgium by plane, no matter which Region they are coming from, still have to fill out the Spanish version of the Passenger Locator Form: the Formulario de Control Sanitario (FCS) beforehand.

    The form can be filled out on Spain’s Travel Health website at any time before departure, but some questions can only be completed within the last 48 hours before arrival. Once the form has been completed, you will receive a QR code, which will need to be shown upon arrival in Spain. People travelling by car do not have to fill out this form.