   
Belgian coast police get help from Dutch colleagues to prevent trouble this summer
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian coast police get help from Dutch colleagues...
Belgium in Brief: King of the Road...
EU-supported films compete for awards in Cannes Film...
Progress in talks between migrants on hunger strike...
Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 July 2021
    Belgian coast police get help from Dutch colleagues to prevent trouble this summer
    Belgium in Brief: King of the Road
    EU-supported films compete for awards in Cannes Film Festival 2021
    Progress in talks between migrants on hunger strike and government
    Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create more candidates
    Infected Belgians returning from Spain shouldn’t go home, but to camp, says expert
    Vlaams Belang votes against EU resolution opposing Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQ+ law
    Belgian-led Alzheimer’s research attracts €60 million funding
    ‘Ten times better’: Pfizer seeks approval for coronavirus vaccine booster dose
    In Photos: Belgium bikes through the ages
    80% of adults partly vaccinated as average coronavirus infections rise
    Suspect (41) to face a jury for the murder of Julie Van Espen
    The Recap: The Belgian Ambassador’s Wife
    Dutch government considers new restrictions as infections rise
    Brussels Airport departure hall cleared for 2 hours due to suspicious package
    Portugal and most of Spain colour red on European coronavirus map
    More accessible, more seats: STIB’s newest metro hits the tracks
    Faith in independence of courts and juries increased in Belgium
    Flanders sends out last vaccination invitations today
    Bird in engine forced Belgian flight to turn back after take-off
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian coast police get help from Dutch colleagues to prevent trouble this summer

    Friday, 09 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Police on Knokke's dike. Credit: Belga

    The local police of the coastal resort Knokke-Heist will be assisted by Dutch police officers to avoid problems during the busy summer months.

    Police from across the eastern border comes will help their Belgian colleagues in light of last summer’s incidents in the resort’s entertainment district, which often involved young people from the Netherlands.

    “Knokke-Heist is a lively seaside resort and attracts different target groups. Last summer there were many nuisance problems with young people from Brussels, the Netherlands and northern France,” according to the chief of police Steve Desmet.

    The local police hope this collaboration will allow them to react more quickly if any nuisance is caused, as several police teams will be present on the streets, the beach and the dike during the coming weeks, according to Belga news agency.

    Related News

     

    Last summer, a similar cooperation was set up, in anticipation of the many Dutch youths who often come to Knokke-Heist during the first weeks of the summer holidays.

    “The cooperation with the Dutch police proved to be of great value last summer. Thanks to their assistance, we can identify the young people faster and calm down the situation,” said Desmet.

    Although temperatures are still on the colder side at the moment, the local police zone has also prepared a heat plan, as more young people from surrounding countries and Brussels travel to the seaside resort when the weather is nice, according to Desmet.

    “That causes extra inconvenience. If the heat plan is activated, all operational staff at work will be reoriented with specific enforcement tasks,” he said.

    Earlier this year, several incidents were reported involving hundreds of young people, mainly French-speaking children of people from Brussels or Walloon Brabant who have a second residence at the coast, having spontaneous parties on the beach and along the seafront of the coastal town, which often resulted in the beach being cleared.