   
‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 July, 2021
Latest News:
Antwerp Police dog Bo dies unexpectedly...
‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is...
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00...
Parties threaten to quit government if one hunger...
Bird Flu outbreak at hobby farm in East...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 July 2021
    Antwerp Police dog Bo dies unexpectedly
    ‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM
    Parties threaten to quit government if one hunger striker dies
    Bird Flu outbreak at hobby farm in East Flanders
    Parts of Greece and France turn orange, Spain fully red on European travel map
    Belgium in Brief: Enormous Havoc Is Becoming Visible
    Leak in Dutch coronavirus testing company allowed people to create fake coronavirus certificates
    Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?
    Study: Belgium in top 3 European countries with heaviest tax burden
    ‘This is one of the greatest natural disasters Belgium has ever known,’ says Verlinden
    Staycation Spotlight: Molenbeek Rebels Play
    Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week
    After floods, Wallonia’s railways to resume service line by line
    Employees in Belgium delay taking paid leave for second year in a row
    Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims
    Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike
    Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next issue
    ‘Don’t expect a big bang from 1 September,’ Vlieghe warns
    Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with flood waste
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Lloret de Mar. Credit: Pikrepo

    Imposing a travel ban for Spain is “not a good idea” now that coronavirus infections are rising in the country, as it would only shift the problem, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    On Monday morning, biostatistician Geert Molenberghs stated a ban on travelling to Spain could help Belgium keep its epidemiological situation under control, but Van Gucht is not a fan of the idea.

    “The risk of infection does not necessarily have anything to do with the country you are visiting, whether it is Spain, France or any other,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws, adding that a red colour is not in itself more dangerous than a green colour.

    As of Monday, the whole of Spain turned red in Belgium’s latest update of the colour codes, based on the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    “What matters is the type of trip, and we know that there are a lot of party holidays in Spain,” Van Gucht added. “Parties take place there that we – for justifiable reasons – do not yet allow.”

    Related News:

     

    He stressed that a ban on travelling to Spain, imposed by the Belgian federal government, would only shift the problem, not solve it.

    “If Belgians are no longer allowed to party in Spain, they will go and party in Bulgaria, or somewhere else. You just shift the problem to another country, and a few weeks later you have the same situation.”

    At the same time, such a ban would “punish” holidaymakers who do abide by the rules while on vacation, the same way they do while in Belgium.

    “Therefore, it is much better to tighten up the controls and carry them out consistently,” Van Gucht said.

    Additionally, tightening the coronavirus fighting measures in Belgium itself is not necessary at the moment, he said ahead of the Consultative Committee taking place on Monday afternoon.

    Van Gucht said that he suspects that the authorities will stick to their proposed “summer plan,” of which the next stage is expected to take effect at the end of July.

    “That will be step three of the plan,” he said. “All in all, a lot of measures are still in place and I think this is a good thing. To my mind, restricting further is not really necessary.”

    The Consultative Committee met on Monday at 2:00 PM to evaluate the current situation, clarify the travel regulations and discuss the use of the Covid Safe Ticket for smaller events.

    The latest decisions will be announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference, which will start at 5:00 PM today, according to his cabinet.