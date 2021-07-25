   
Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across Belgium until Monday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Latest News:
Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across...
Hundreds of thousands gather across Europe in various...
More than 200 animals lost in floods home...
Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict...
Clearing damage and debris after latest floods took...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 July 2021
    Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across Belgium until Monday
    Hundreds of thousands gather across Europe in various protests against coronavirus measures
    More than 200 animals lost in floods home safely thanks to Facebook
    Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict ‘hidden’ solar storms
    Clearing damage and debris after latest floods took all night in Dinant
    Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters
    500 years ago, Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer was here
    Free chips and drinks: Hospitality businesses in Antwerp protest against food and drink trucks
    First European country to lift restrictions now rushes to re-impose them as cases spike
    Research: How a new Covid variant sows its seeds
    EU auditors: How did they react to COVID-19?
    Heavy rain causes chaos across the land, with more to come
    Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms
    Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo
    Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation
    Long queues forming on the roads leading to European holiday destinations
    Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in Belgium
    Delta strain of coronavirus now dominant in most of Europe, WHO and ECDC say
    Government hasn’t drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says
    ‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant arum in bloom in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across Belgium until Monday

    Sunday, 25 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    More heavy rain expected in Belgium as code yellow is issued. Credit: Pixabay

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a code yellow warning for more heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the whole of Belgium for the rest of Sunday until at least Monday evening.

    Throughout Sunday and in the evening, it will rain across the whole country, and locally, between 10 and 20 l/m² may fall in a short time, whilst most regions will get thunderstorms as well, RMI said on Twitter.

    Although that amount of rainfall is only number two in the four levels of rainfall, it could be a problem in many regions that have already been ravaged by floods last week and on Saturday, as the soil is already completely saturated, and will therefore not absorb the rain as well.

    Related News

     

    Following a short break throughout the night on Sunday, Monday morning will bring more rain and thunder until the evening. In West Flanders, the storms may start during the night or early morning, but the worst should be over by 3:00 PM.

    During Monday’s storms, 10 to 30 l/m² may fall in a short time.

    On Saturday, many municipalities in the south of Belgium, most of which were heavily affected by last week’s floods, experienced more heavy rainfall, resulting in more damage and fire brigades being called out to pump water out and place sandbags.