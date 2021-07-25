Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across Belgium until Monday

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a code yellow warning for more heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the whole of Belgium for the rest of Sunday until at least Monday evening.

Throughout Sunday and in the evening, it will rain across the whole country, and locally, between 10 and 20 l/m² may fall in a short time, whilst most regions will get thunderstorms as well, RMI said on Twitter.

Waarschuwing voor onweer van 25/07 13u tot 25/07 23u: Vandaag ontwikkelen er zich in de loop van de dag opnieuw regen- en onweersbuien. Plaatselijk kan er daarbij nog 10 tot 20 l/m² in korte tijd … (https://t.co/sPNybMQZwU) pic.twitter.com/rezCjG8g2m — KMI (@meteobenl) July 25, 2021

Although that amount of rainfall is only number two in the four levels of rainfall, it could be a problem in many regions that have already been ravaged by floods last week and on Saturday, as the soil is already completely saturated, and will therefore not absorb the rain as well.

Following a short break throughout the night on Sunday, Monday morning will bring more rain and thunder until the evening. In West Flanders, the storms may start during the night or early morning, but the worst should be over by 3:00 PM.

During Monday’s storms, 10 to 30 l/m² may fall in a short time.

On Saturday, many municipalities in the south of Belgium, most of which were heavily affected by last week’s floods, experienced more heavy rainfall, resulting in more damage and fire brigades being called out to pump water out and place sandbags.