Over 30 hospitalisations per day on average due to coronavirus

Hospitalisations due to the coronavirus are continuing to increase in Belgium, and there are now more than 30 people being taken into hospital on average per day.

Between 22 and 28 July, there was an average of 31.7 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 17% increase compared to the previous reference period.

On Wednesday, a total of 311 (2 more than on Tuesday) people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, of whom 96 (+2) people were being treated in intensive care, and 49 people (-4) were on a ventilator. Most people being hospitalised reportedly haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Between 19 and 25 July, an average of 1,472 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, fewer than on Wednesday, and an 8% increase from the average of the previous week, according to the latest figures from Sciensano Health Institute published on Thursday morning.

The daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 16% (a daily average of 60,225.6 tests were carried out), however, the positivity rate has continued to increase to 2.8%, the highest it has been in months.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,121,089 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, the average number of deaths due to the virus increased by 56% and now sits at a daily average of 2, bringing the total to 25,231 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, is continuing to increase, albeit slightly less quickly, and has now risen by 71% since the last 14-day period, sitting at 172.3.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus has increased slightly to 1.16 after dropping to 1.08 on Tuesday. This figure is the average number of people infected by an infected person. When the figure is higher than 1, it means the pandemic is gathering pace in Belgium.

As of Tuesday, 83.2% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 7.93 million people.

Of these, more than 6.3 million people (68.8% of the adult population of Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

The Brussels Times