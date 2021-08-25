   
Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers, say experts
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
Latest News:
Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers,...
Increase in new coronavirus infections slowing down...
The Recap: Brussels Battles Covid Returning From Holiday...
Research: Octopus brains grow in a similar way...
CovidSafeBE app launches new, easier and more secure...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 August 2021
    Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers, say experts
    Increase in new coronavirus infections slowing down
    The Recap: Brussels Battles Covid Returning From Holiday
    Research: Octopus brains grow in a similar way to humans’
    CovidSafeBE app launches new, easier and more secure update
    Covid-safe greenhouse restaurant to open on Brussels rooftop
    Tokyo Paralympic Games are declared open by Emperor Naruhito
    Wolf attacks in Wallonia: 30 sheep in one month
    Belgian scientist studies climate change aboard floating laboratory
    Brussels could decide on Covid Safe Tickets in nightlife in September
    Delhaize joins Colruyt in pledging to support better living conditions for chickens
    ‘Tip of the iceberg’: half of Brussels infections due to returning travellers
    Brussels aims for 65% vaccination rate by end of October
    Belgium in Brief: Can I Have My Ball Back?
    Entering neighbour’s garden to get ball or pet back allowed from September
    800 steps, then he stopped: Likely Conings died shortly after disappearance
    Uccle impounds 30 illegally parked e-scooters
    Flanders pours €3.85 million into asbestos removal in 200 schools
    Diesel prices rise in Belgium from Wednesday
    Investigation launched into shooting of Belgian man at Kabul airport
    View more
    Share article:

    Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers, say experts

    Wednesday, 25 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The GEMS expert group advising the government on the pandemic recommends making vaccination mandatory for a number of professions, including teachers, waiters and hairdressers, a recently published report shows.

    Friday’s Consultative Committee announced that vaccination will become obligatory for healthcare workers, but a recommendation from the expert group, including Steven Van Gucht, Marc Van Ranst and Erika Vlieghe, shows that they would have liked to see that obligation extended to a number of other professions as well.

    The advice, given to the government ahead of last week’s Committee meeting, urges the authorities to “consider mandatory vaccination for professions with a particular societal risk (such as the healthcare sector), and for professions with high occupational (individual) risk.”

    Specifically, they refer to people working in education (such as teachers), the hospitality industry (such as waiters), meat processing, professional sporters and close contact professions (including hairdressers, beauticians and tattoo artists).

    Related News:

     

    “However, before such an obligation, all efforts to stimulate intrinsic motivation need to be mobilised and exploited,” the experts added.

    In that case, possible “collateral damage” towards public trust in the government and other vaccination programs (such as against measles and pertussis) should also be taken into account, according to them.

    Additionally, “in situations or times with higher viral circulation,” the experts urge the government to add a negative test for fully vaccinated people before granting a Covid Safe Ticket (which allows events to take place without any restrictions).

    By making fully vaccinated people present a negative test result as well when the virus circulates more strongly, they want to avoid the spread of the virus through breakthrough infections (infections in fully vaccinated people).

    Going further and extending the use of the Covid Safe Ticket from events only to everyday use, such as in nightlife, bars or at work, – as is being considered in Brussels – was rejected by the GEMS.

    According to them, it is potentially “counterproductive” and a measure that “could be interpreted as a hidden obligation.”

    Despite that advice, however, the Consultative Committee decided on Friday that the country’s Regions could decide for themselves whether or not to use the Covid Safe Ticket “for activities other than events” if “the epidemiological or vaccination situation requires it.”