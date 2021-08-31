   
More than 2,000 daily coronavirus infections on average
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021
    More than 2,000 daily coronavirus infections on average

    Tuesday, 31 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium has now surpassed 2,000 per day after stabilising slightly last week. 

    Between 21 and 27 August, an average of 2,012 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 3% compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

    Meanwhile, an average of 41,308.3 tests were performed daily, with an increased positivity rate of 5.4%, the highest it has been since May.

    During the same period, an average of 5.6 people died per day from the virus, up by 15% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,374.

    Between 24 and 30 August, on average, 58.4 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 1% decrease compared to the previous week.

    On Monday, a total of 674 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (43 more than on Sunday), including 200 patients being treated in intensive care (+9), with 108 on a ventilator (+5).

    The virus reproduction rate has risen again to 1.2 after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1.0, it means that the epidemic is spreading less quickly.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 241.4 over the past 14 days.

    As of Sunday, more than 8.4 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 85.2% of the adult population, and 73% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 83.2% of the adult population in Belgium, and 70.1% of the total population.

    On Wednesday, a new set of relaxations of anti-Covid measures will come into force. Find the details here.

