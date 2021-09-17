Prison staff strike in Hasselt...

In an annual report published by the Central Supervision Board for the Prison System, it was noted that “a lot of problems and inconveniences for management, prison staff, and for detainees” are the direct result of pressure on prison capacity in Flanders.
“We are doing everything we can, both contractually and statutorily, to recruit people to make up for the shortage as quickly as possible,” Kathleen Van De Vijver, spokesperson for the Prison Service, told media.
“But we are also experiencing a shortage on the labour market, so the places are not filled quickly enough.”
During the 24 hours strike, there will be no police presence in the Hasselt prison and a minimum staffing level.
The Hasselt prison currently has 551 inmates (517 men and 34 women).